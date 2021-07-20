“Because Science”: Unlike Los Angeles, New York City Won’t Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate

Following the sudden decision by Los Angeles last week to reimpose broad mask mandates because “science”, all eyes were on New York City, to see if either the science or politics would prompt the liberal East Coast bastion to follow in LA’s virtue-signaling footsteps. Well, it appears that east coast science (or is it politics) is just a bit different because on Monday morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he has no plans to renew indoor mask mandates – so far – despite a spike in cases stemming from the delta Covid-19 variant.

“The simple answer is no,” de Blasio said when asked about the issue during a Monday briefing. “Masks have value unquestionably, but they’re not going to the root of the problem. Vaccination is.”

The comments from the outgoing socialist mayor comes as the seven-day average Covid-19 positivity rate in the city jumped to 1.69% on Saturday, more than double the percentage of residents who tested positive from last month.

As a reminder, late on Friday Los Angeles reinstated its mask mandate indoors regardless of vaccination status, becoming the first major county to reimpose mask-wearing in public spaces. The move was met with some resistance, though, after the county sheriff said he wouldn’t enforce the rule.

.“Forcing the vaccinated and those who already contracted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science and contradicts the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” LA Mayor Villanueva said in a statement, and for now the Big Apple seems to agree with his interpretation of the “political science.” – READ MORE

