According to a House Intelligence Committee report in 2018, former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe stated the agents who interviewed Michael Flynn “didn’t think he was lying.” Like McCabe, former FBI director James Comey testified to Congress that Flynn did not lie to FBI agents.

After the Mueller report confirmed no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, in addition to no obstruction by President Trump, it’s important to remember that former FBI agent Peter Strzok interviewed Flynn. Yes, the same Peter Strzok who texted he had spoken about an “insurance policy” (referring to the Russia probe) with McCabe and told FBI lawyer Lisa Page “we’ll stop” Trump from winning the election.

Strzok also deleted references to “gross negligence” in Comey’s exoneration speech for Hillary Clinton, ensuring that she wouldn’t be indicted under 18 U.S. Code 793 (which states even gross negligence in the mishandling of classified data is a crime). Strzok was eventually fired from the Mueller probe and the FBI. McCabe and James Baker, two of the top FBI officials during both the Clinton email scandal and Russia probes, are now under criminal investigation.

Comey leaked classified memos to start the Mueller probe and the initial Russia investigation started reportedly because of gossip by Alexander Downer “during a night of heavy drinking” and a Christopher Steele dossier Clinton purchased. In addition, few people in the country realize that “Company 1” in Mueller’s indictments of Russian intel officers refers to Crowdstrike, a third-party tech firm outsourced by Clinton and the Democratic National Committee since their reportedly hacked servers were never given to the U.S. government.

President Trump should send a message to every citizen of this country. The FBI claimed Flynn lied, after asking him questions without legal counsel and without links to a specific crime. Every aspect of the Mueller probe is tied either to Clinton, or agents like Strzok and McCabe who favored Clinton over Trump in 2016.

Flynn was framed so certain unethical officials could eventually set up Trump. The president should pardon Flynn, who never lied about Russia collusion, since the Mueller report confirmed there was no Russian collusion.