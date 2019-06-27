‘Be Proud of the Flag That You Wear’: Trump Knocks USWNT Star’s Vow Not to Visit the ‘F**king White House’

Win or lose, the U.S. women’s soccer team is welcome to visit the White House, as the president says. However, the team’s co-captain said she’s “not going to the f***ing White House.”

U.S. women’s soccer co-captain Megan Rapinoe — who began protesting police brutality and racial inequality by staying quiet or kneeling during the national anthem in September 2016 — told reporters, “I’m not going to the f***ing White House.”

Rapinoe also expressed doubt about even being invited to the White House.

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

After recently saying he loves to watch the "really talented" U.S. women's soccer team play, Trump revealed that he isn't happy with the player's comment, as he's telling her not to disrespect the "flag you wear."