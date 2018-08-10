‘Be Like Maxine’ Campaign Launches Tote Bag Line Paying Homage To U.S. Rep. Waters

Color of Change, which claims to be the largest online racial justice group in the United States, has launched a limited-edition tote bag line paying homage to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) — the controversial congresswoman who earlier this summer instructed allies to harass members of the Trump administration.

We should all be like #MaxineWaters, because civility won't save us. Take her fighting spirit wherever you go. Shop #BeLikeMaxine: https://t.co/WbBtduSmQb pic.twitter.com/ptCBWqED6t — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) August 4, 2018

The organization’s “Be Like Maxine” campaign is built around a rallying cry that “civility won’t save us.” Color of Change recently began selling the merchandise on its Facebook shop, encouraging Americans to model their political discourse after the 14-term House member who has referred to President Donald J. Trump as “Putin’s apprentice.”

For $30, Waters’ enthusiasts can purchase a tote bag that features an illustrated cartoon-like image of their progressive heroine. A more subdued design emphasizes the #BeLikeMaxine hashtag. Both options include the Color of Change logo. T-shirts are also available for $20. – READ MORE

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is on the hot seat over the ways she raises money and the money she has paid to her daughter.

Waters raises money by charging other California Democrats big bucks to be listed on the sample ballot of candidates she supports that she sends out with her mail pieces, Fox News reported.

Over the past 14 years, her campaign committee, Citizens for Waters, has spent about $750,000 with Waters’ daughter, Karen Waters, or her daughter’s PR firm, Progressive Connections, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

As a result, according to Fox, the National Legal and Policy Center has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission asking for a full audit of the Citizens for Waters campaign. A second complaint that focuses on how Waters raises and spends the money is in the works, Tom Anderson, director of the group’s government integrity project, told Fox.

What Waters does, Anderson said, is collect money from other politicians far in excess of the campaign fund-raising limit to be listed among those candidates she supports. – READ MORE

