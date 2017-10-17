BBC to Hillary: After Weinstein, Do You Regret Dismissing Bill’s Accusers? (VIDEO)

British journalist Andy Marr went there. The BBC presenter on Sunday hammered Hillary Clinton in a way that most American reporters wouldn’t dare. After asking her about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Marr didn’t let this bit of hypocrisy go unchecked from the presidential candidate: “We recognize that this kind of behavior cannot be tolerated anywhere, whether it’s in entertainment, politics.”

After Clinton suggested that women need to “stand” against abuse from men, Marr shot back: “This depends on women coming forward and having the courage to come forward. And yet in your book, the three women brought onto stage by Trump attacking your husband and you kind of dismissed them. Was that the right thing to do? Were you sure about that?”

Marr's reference was to Trump bringing Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey and Kathy Shelton, women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct, to a 2016 presidential debate with Hillary Clinton.