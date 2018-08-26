BBC reporter covering Hawaii hurricane hit by falling tree during live report: ‘That was unexpected’

A BBC reporter covering Hurricane Lane in Hawaii was hit by a falling tree during a live radio report.

The reporter, James Cook, was describing the storm’s path when a loud crack is heard in the background, according to the recording released by the BBC. The sound of rustling leaves can also be heard as the tree falls.

A few seconds later, Cook struggles a bit before announcing that he’s “alright.”

“I’m fine,” he said. “That was unexpected.”

🔉 @BBCJamesCook, North America correspondent, hit by tree during radio report about Hurricane Lane in Hawaii. Update: He’s okay. pic.twitter.com/sBgTkp8t23 — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) August 24, 2018

Cook, uninjured, then tells his colleagues to not move the tree, managing to make his way out from under the branches himself. It’s at that point he noticed that his laptop had been crushed. – READ MORE