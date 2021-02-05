BBC Report Details Systemic Rape In Uighur Concentration Camps

According to new accounts obtained by the BBC, “women in China’s ‘re-education’ camps for Uighurs have been systematically raped, sexually abused, and tortured.”

For years, the Chinese Communist Party’s apparent persecution of Uighurs and other minorities in China’s Xinjiang region has come under scrutiny. The Uighurs are a mostly Muslim Turkic minority group, and it is believed that the Chinese regime has detained around one million people without trial, many of them housed in concentration camps. In addition, human rights groups have accused the Chinese government of stripping away “the religious and other freedoms of the Uighurs, culminating in an oppressive system of mass surveillance, detention, indoctrination, and even forced sterilization.”

In the accounts reported by the BBC, further details of the experiences of those within these so-called “re-education” internment camps have been described.

Tursunay Ziawudun, who is now in the United States after fleeing Xinjiang, “said women were removed from the cells ‘every night’ and raped by one or more masked Chinese men,” and that “she was tortured and later gang-raped on three occasions, each time by two or three men.” They wore masks, even though the COVID-19 pandemic had not yet occurred, and they wore suits instead of police uniforms, according to Ziawudun, who spent nine months inside one of these camps. – READ MORE

