Baylor University Labels 9/11 Flag Tribute With Trigger Warning

Baylor University placed a warning on a campus 9/11 display advising the 2,977 American flags as “sensitive content,” the Baylor chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Baylor Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT) has presented the same display in a prominent area of the campus for several years, according to a press release sent to the DCNF. The display was accompanied by a sign dedicating the memorial to “those who lost their lives on 9/11,” with the organization’s name.

“The Young Conservatives of Texas at Baylor are highly disappointed in Baylor’s conduct in this matter. We have consistently proven that we are dedicated to conducting a respectful and apolitical 9/11 memorial and have never even asked to put our name with this event,” Baylor YCT Chair Jake Neidert told the DCNF.

“At the end of the day, Young Conservatives of Texas stands for Principles over Party, and today Baylor made a 9/11 memorial out to be a sensitive partisan and political event. Memorializing 9/11 isn’t political or sensitive, it’s distinctly American,” Neidert added.

Displaying the American Flag to memorialize those who tragically perished in the 9/11 attacks is now considered “Sensitive Content”. Honoring those who died and first responders isn’t “Sensitive”, it’s “American”. pic.twitter.com/0DHmY7h2sJ — Baylor YCT (@BaylorYCT) September 11, 2020

The display was approved by Baylor Student Activities, Baylor YCT told the DCNF. The university has not previously put up disclaimers around the presentation.

“Upon our initial request to place the memorial this year, we made it clear to Baylor Student Activities that this was not a political event. Less than 24 hours before the event, Baylor Student Activities informed us they would need to place ‘expression activity’ signs near the flags,” the press release said.

Baylor YCT has requested a formal apology from the university, according to the press release.

“These signs amount to nothing short of a trigger warning for an event that should unite all Americans,” the press release said.

“As Baylor students, this is incredibly saddening for us to see. 9/11 is a day that we can forget our political identities and come together to remember those who died and celebrate the triumph of our nation over evil.”

“Baylor University fully supports the 9/11 display of American flags depicting the thousands of lives lost as a result of the attacks that took place 19 years ago,” Baylor told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Out of reverence for the exhibit of flags and in knowing that its moving symbolism could evoke a wide range of emotions, signage was placed near the display notifying those who passed by of its potential impact.”

“We regret that the signage we used has taken away from the intent of the display and apologize for any misunderstanding this may have caused,” the statement continued.