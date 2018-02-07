Battle Ax Nancy Pelosi Thanks Illegal Aliens for Breaking the Law to Bring ‘Dreamers’ to USA

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) launched into an extended monologue on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, using her prerogative as a party leader to mount a filibuster to draw attention to the cause of illegal aliens.

The House, unlike the Senate, does not actually have a filibuster rule that allows members to speak as long as they want. Only the Speaker of the House and the party leaders can hold the floor indefinitely.

Pelosi said she was taking a stand to draw attention to the plight of the so-called “Dreamers,” who are illegal aliens brought into the country as minors.

During her remarks, she hailed the “Dreamers,” whom she said had arrived in the country illegally through no fault of their own.

She then went on to thank the parents of the “Dreamers” — i.e. those who deliberately broke the law.

“I say to their parents: Thank you for bringing these Dreamers to America. We’re in your debt for the courage it took, for you to take the risk, physically, politically, in every way, to do so,” she said.

