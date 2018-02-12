Battle Ax Ginsburg: ‘Macho Atmosphere’ and ‘Sexism’ Caused Hillary Clinton to Lose 2016 Election (VIDEO)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg claimed Sunday that “sexism” and a “macho atmosphere” contributed to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election loss.

Ginsburg, speaking at a Columbia University Women’s Conference event, was asked to elaborate on remarks she made in September, claiming that “sexism” played a major role in the 2016 election.

“I think it was difficult for Hillary Clinton to get by even the macho atmosphere prevailing during that campaign, and she was criticized in a way I think no man would have been criticized,” Ginsburg said.

“I think anyone who watched that campaign unfold would answer it the same way I did: Yes, sexism played a prominent part,” she added.

Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot – resign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2016

