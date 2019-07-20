Bass (D): I ‘Absolutely’ Believe Trump Will Have Blood on His Hands for ‘Racist’ Tweets (VIDEO)

Rep. Karen Bass (D., Calif.) on Tuesday responded in the affirmative that President Donald Trump will have “blood on his hands” if anyone commits a “racially inspired attack” because of his tweets aimed at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and the three other female progressive Democrats known as “the squad.”

Bass appeared on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, where she discussed Trump’s recent tweets targeting the “squad,” which consists of Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.).

Host Nicolle Wallace asked Bass whether she believed political discourse was getting out of control.

“Absolutely,” Bass responded. She went on to say she was concerned about the lives of her four Democratic colleagues, two of which she said were members of the Congressional Black Caucus. – READ MORE

