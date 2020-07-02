BASEMENT BOUND: Biden Says He Won’t Hold Campaign Rallies Due To Pandemic

Joe Biden, the 77-year-old career politician who Democrats have picked as their 2020 presidential candidate, won’t be coming out of his basement anytime soon.

Biden on Tuesday said he won’t hold any presidential campaign rallies during the COVID-19 panic, even though President Trump has already returned to the campaign trail.

“This is the most unusual campaign I think in modern history,” said Barack Obama’s vice president as he answered questions from the media from his home in Delaware.

“I’m going to follow the doc’s orders — not just for me but for the country — and that means that I am not going to be holding rallies,” said Biden, who said he has not been tested for COVID-19.

Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he’d miss hobnobbing with people on the trail.

During such trips, Biden said “we keep social distancing. Everybody has masks on. Soon as I finish saying something, I put my mask back on… I have traveled, but when I do, I get in, make my case, and take questions and leave. But you know me: I’d much rather be out there with people because that’s where I get the greatest feel.” – READ MORE

