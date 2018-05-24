Baseball Star Defies Libs at National TV Show: ‘I Love What Trump’s Doing’

Former Major League Baseball star Johnny Damon may have retired from the game, but he just hit a figurative home run with an interview about his thoughts on the job President Donald Trump is doing.

A Fox News reporter caught up with Damon backstage during the finale group exhibition episode of “Dancing With The Stars: Athletes” — which Damon participated in — and the retired star revealed he is quite pleased with what Trump has done thus far.

“We’re America, we can think for ourselves and I’m just glad (Trump) continues to do such great work and hopefully, sometime soon, people will actually realize it, because he’s been appointing women to the top positions in the Army,” he added.

In a line-drive shot at Trump’s haters, Damon declared, “Everyone’s trying to bash what he’s trying to do and I love what he’s doing.”

“He’s a great guy. I think everyone expects a president to be your friend,” he said. “That’s what (former President Barack) Obama did, and it was so great that he was in touch with the people everywhere, but Donald Trump’s trying to get America to run the right way, and he’s been doing it. He’s there to do a job, and that’s to get our country back on the right track.” – READ MORE

