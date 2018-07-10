Bartender cursed at Stephen Miller as he picked up takeout sushi

A Washington, D.C., bartender once followed White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller out of a sushi restaurant and cursed at him, according to the Washington Post.

In a story that detailed numerous cases of current and former Trump administration officials taking insults from members of the public in Washington, D.C., the newspaper mentioned an anecdote it said Miller had told to numerous colleagues.

Miller, a former Senate aide who has had a leading role in the administration’s immigration policies, told colleagues he had been insulted after picking up $80 in sushi from a restaurant near his downtown apartment.

Miller reportedly said that a bartender followed him onto the street, before shouting his name.

Miller said the bartender then raised both middle fingers toward him and cursed at him. The Post reports that Miller told co-workers that he became so outraged that he threw the sushi away. – READ MORE

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller was called a fascist earlier this week while dining at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C., according to the New York Post.

The encounter took place on Sunday at Espita Mezcaleria. The Post reports that a patron of the restaurant called out Miller — an immigration hard-liner — over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that separates migrant families caught crossing the border illegally.

“Hey look guys, whoever thought we’d be in a restaurant with a real-life fascist begging [for] money for new cages?” a customer said to Miller, according to the Post.

Miller reportedly did not respond to the hecklers. – READ MORE

