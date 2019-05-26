Bart Starr, legendary 1960’s Green Bay Packers quarterback, dies at 85

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr died Sunday at the age of 85, according to the team.

The Packers announced Starr, a catalyst of Vince Lombardi’s powerhouse teams of the 1960s, died in Birmingham, Ala., citing his family.

He had been in failing health since suffering a serious stroke in 2014.

NFL’S AARON RODGERS TROUNCED BY PACKERS TEAMMATE IN BEER-CHUGGING DUEL

“We are saddened to note the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and friend, Bart Starr,” family members said in a statement. – READ MORE