Barstool Sports Founder David Portnoy: ‘Politicians Are Stealing The Basic Right To Earn A Living’ (VIDEO)

Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy let loose on politicians closing small businesses in yet another fiery rant on Friday as he lamented what has become of the nation.

“New York City just closed indoor dining,” Portnoy said in a video posted to Twitter. “What do they think is going to happen? What do they think is going to happen to the thousands of restaurants, the bars? They’re done! The bar and restaurant industry, small businesses, have been squeezed and squeezed and squeezed.”

Politicians Are Stealing the Basic Right To Earn A Living pic.twitter.com/9Yx9Vf1iP1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 11, 2020

Portnoy noted that these many small businesses did everything within their creative power to play ball with the government by erecting spaces and creating a safe environment for their customers to come and enjoy themselves.

