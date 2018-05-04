Barron’s Being Bullied? Report Claims ‘First Son’ Is Under Attack At School

The Daily Caller caught this tidbit in a Hollywood Life article about First Lady Melania Trump, who is also facing a tough time as she weathers a public relations crisis surrounding her husband’s sex life: the First Lady is increasingly worried that her son, Barron, isn’t able to handle the stress of defending his dad to his classmates.

Barron is “reportedly getting bullied for his father’s current problems. ‘Worst of all, her heart breaks for her son who gets regularly teased at school and has a hard time defending his father to his classmates,’ the insider shared,” Hollywood Life writes.

“It’s so unfortunate for someone so young and innocent to have to deal with that so we definitely hope that Barron and Melania feel better soon,” the magazine continues. – READ MORE