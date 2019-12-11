Barr says John Durham could finish inquiry into Russia investigation by late spring 2020

U.S. Attorney John Durham’s inquiry into the Russia investigation is not expected to wrap up until the spring or summer of 2020.

Attorney General William Barr, who is overseeing Durham’s work, gave the first hint on Tuesday about when that Justice Department investigation might conclude, one day after the agency’s inspector general released a report on the FBI’s efforts to monitor a member of President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Emphasizing how Durham’s investigators will scrutinize the actions of the Justice Department and the FBI before and after the 2016 presidential election, Barr said Durham’s investigators are “looking at the whole waterfront.” This includes issues surrounding Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign, which was later wrapped into special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

"You know, these things take time. And I know there's a lot of impatience. People want results immediately, but those are people who don't understand our process. We have to be careful about the way we collect evidence. And we have to make sure that we have enough evidence to justify our actions. And we're not going to cut corners in that respect," Barr said. "You know, there's some people who think this thing is going to drop in a few weeks. That's not the case. I see this, perhaps, reaching an important watershed perhaps in the late spring, early summer."