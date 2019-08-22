Barr says he has seen ‘nothing’ to undercut Epstein autopsy findings

Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that he has seen no evidence to contradict the determination from New York City’s chief medical examiner that the recent death of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was a suicide.

“We have found serious irregularities at the center, but at the same time I have seen nothing that undercuts the finding of the medical examiner that this was a suicide,” Barr told reporters, referring to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan where Epstein was being held while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and abuse charges.

Guards found Epstein hanging in his cell the morning of Aug. 10. Lawmakers have demanded answers from officials about the death, including why Epstein, who had been briefly placed on suicide watch in late July after reportedly being found with marks on his neck, was not more closely observed.