Barr says he has ‘no plan’ to appoint election, Hunter Biden special counsels

Attorney General William Barr on Monday said he has “no plan” to appoint a special counsel to take over the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s “tax affairs,” or one to probe allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Barr announced last week that he would depart from his post as attorney general on Dec. 23 — before the end of the Trump administration.

Republicans have demanded that a special counsel be appointed to continue the federal investigation into Hunter Biden to ensure that it continues through the incoming Biden administration. President Trump reportedly had been discussing a potential special counsel for that investigation.

But Barr on Monday said he has no plans to appoint a special counsel for that investigation, or one to review the election, before he leaves the Justice Department.

“I think to the extent that there’s an investigation, I think that it’s being handled responsibly and professionally,” Barr said Monday about the investigation into Hunter Biden. “To this point I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --