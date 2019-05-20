Barr Reveals He’s Received ‘Inadequate’ Answers on the Russia Probe Origins: ‘We Should Be Worried’ (VIDEO)

Attorney General William Barr expressed his concerns over the origins of the federal investigation into alleged collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia — and he’s warning all Americans they “should be worried” too.

Speaking with Fox News in an interview that aired on Friday morning, Barr noted that he’s been receiving “inadequate” answers on the investigation’s beginning.

“I’ve been trying to get answers to the questions, and I’ve found that a lot of the answers have been inadequate and some of the explanations I’ve gotten don’t hang together, in a sense I have more questions today than I did when I first started,” he said.

He then pointed out that those who were worried about collusion and Russian interference in our election should also be worried about Department of Justice officials abusing their power.

FOX NEWS: You said back in April that you thought there was spying going on in the Trump campaign. When do you think that started?



AG BILL BARR: I'm not going to speculate when it started. We're going to find out when it started… the explanations don't hang together. pic.twitter.com/ZISRdlo7ZL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2019