Barr Reveals He’s Received ‘Inadequate’ Answers on the Russia Probe Origins: ‘We Should Be Worried’ (VIDEO)

Attorney General William Barr expressed his concerns over the origins of the federal investigation into alleged collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia — and he’s warning all Americans they “should be worried” too.
Speaking with Fox News in an interview that aired on Friday morning, Barr noted that he’s been receiving “inadequate” answers on the investigation’s beginning.
“I’ve been trying to get answers to the questions, and I’ve found that a lot of the answers have been inadequate and some of the explanations I’ve gotten don’t hang together, in a sense I have more questions today than I did when I first started,” he said.
He then pointed out that those who were worried about collusion and Russian interference in our election should also be worried about Department of Justice officials abusing their power.
People have to find out what the government was doing during that period. If we're worried about foreign influence, for the very same reason we should be worried about whether government officials abuse their power and put their thumb on the scale. I'm not saying that happened but I'm saying we have to look at that.