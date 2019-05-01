Barr on Trump asking aide to change account to Mueller: ‘That’s not a crime’

Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday asserted that it’s “not a crime” for President Trump to ask an aide to lie for him, and argued there is a difference between asking someone to fire special counsel Robert Mueller versus having him removed based on a conflict of interest.

At a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) questioned Barr over whether Trump obstructed justice.

.@SenFeinstein: "You still have a situation where a president essentially tries to change the lawyer's account in order to prevent further criticism of himself."



Attorney General William Barr: "Well, that's not a crime."



Watch LIVE on C-SPAN3 https://t.co/f5O4aCNCK8 pic.twitter.com/soFkA3FgyQ — CSPAN (@cspan) May 1, 2019

“You still have a situation where a president essentially tries to change the lawyer’s account in order to prevent further criticism of himself,” Feinstein said, referencing an episode detailed in Mueller’s report involving former White House counsel Don McGahn.

“Well that’s not a crime,” Barr responded. – READ MORE