Barr Mocks Pelosi’s ‘Laughable Charge’ Calling Him a Liar: They’re Afraid of the ‘Outcome of a Review’ (VIDEO)

Attorney General William Barr is mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for her “laughable charge” against him.

Pelosi accused Barr of lying to Congress during a hearing on April 9, as IJR Bluepreviously noted, and allegedly committing a crime in doing so.

She pointed to a previous hearing where Barr said he wasn’t aware of objections by special counsel Robert Mueller over his four-page summary of the final report’s findings.

AG Bill Barr says it is "laughable" to claim he lied to Congress, as @SpeakerPelosi has.



"I think it's largely being made to try to discredit me, partly because they may be concerned about the outcome of a review of what happened during the election." pic.twitter.com/QBA9tm69m3 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 17, 2019

The question came on the heels of The Washington Post revealing Mueller had sent Barr a letter with concerns that the summary "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance" of his conclusions.


