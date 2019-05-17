Barr Mocks Pelosi’s ‘Laughable Charge’ Calling Him a Liar: They’re Afraid of the ‘Outcome of a Review’ (VIDEO)

Attorney General William Barr is mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for her “laughable charge” against him.
Pelosi accused Barr of lying to Congress during a hearing on April 9, as IJR Bluepreviously noted, and allegedly committing a crime in doing so.
She pointed to a previous hearing where Barr said he wasn’t aware of objections by special counsel Robert Mueller over his four-page summary of the final report’s findings.
The question came on the heels of The Washington Post revealing Mueller had sent Barr a letter with concerns that the summary "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance" of his conclusions.