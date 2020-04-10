Barr Calls Russian Probe Into Trump 2016 Campaign ‘One of the Greatest Travesties’

Attorney General William Barr understands why President Donald Trump is frustrated with Democrats and others after the investigation into his 2016 campaign and Russia.

Barr described why he believes the investigation into Trump’s campaign was baseless.

“I think what happened to him was one of the greatest travesties in American history,” the attorney general said.

Barr added, “Without any basis, they started this investigation of his campaign and even more concerning actually is what happened after the campaign, a whole pattern of events while he was president. … to sabotage the presidency … or at least have the effect of sabotaging the presidency.” – READ MORE

