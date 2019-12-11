Barr Blames ‘Irresponsible Press’ for ‘Baseless’ Russia Probe

In his first interview since the release of a report largely clearing the FBI for its handling of a probe into President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, Attorney General William Barr continued to challenge the report’s conclusions and reiterated his assertion that the president was treated unfairly by the agency.

“I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a bogus narrative that was largely framed and hyped by an irresponsible press,” Barr told NBC News’ Pete Williams in the interview. He said the FBI’s actions in the case were “inexplicable” and “intolerable.”

“It was clearly spied upon,” Barr said, referring to the Trump campaign. “That’s what electronic surveillance is … going through people’s emails, wiring people up.”

The long-awaited report from the Justice Department’s Inspector General, Micheal Horowitz, concluded that there were serious problems in the way the FBI set out to conduct its investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign, but that the effort was ultimately proper and free of political bias. – READ MORE