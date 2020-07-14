Bari Weiss Slams New York Times in Resignation Letter

Opinion editor Bari Weiss resigned from the New York Times Tuesday over the harassment she says she received from colleagues, according to a resignation letter she posted to her personal website on Tuesday.

Citing harassment she received on Twitter and even in her own workplace’s Slack channels for her political views, Weiss said she no longer felt her workplace was an “inclusive” one.

“What rules that remain at The Times are applied with extreme selectivity. If a person’s ideology is in keeping with the new orthodoxy, they and their work remain unscrutinized,” Weiss said. “Online venom is excused so long as it is directed at the proper targets.”

The resignation follows several turbulent weeks for the newspaper. Longtime opinion editor James Bennet resigned over an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) that provoked outrage from writers. Bennet was soon replaced by former Intercept managing editor Charlotte Greensit, who has a history of left-wing and anti-Israel comments. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --