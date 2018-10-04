Barbra Streisand Uncovers Bombshell: ‘Donald Trump Has Never Owned a Dog’

Singer Barbra Streisand Discovered A Huge New Piece Of Information About President Donald Trump Wednesday: He Doesn’t Have A Dog.

“Donald Trump has never owned a dog. What does it say about someone who doesn’t like dogs? And of course his sons love killing wild animals for kicks. He’s the first president in 130 years who hasn’t had a dog in the White House…” Barbra Streisand tweeted, linking to an article from The Independent that reports on how President Trump doesn’t have a dog in the White House.

Donald Trump has never owned a dog. What does it say about someone who doesn’t like dogs? And of course his sons love killing wild animals for kicks. He’s the first president in 130 years who hasn’t had a dog in the White House… https://t.co/FuVq2jZKvI — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 3, 2018

Streisand also angrily tweeted about Trump mocking Christine Blasey Ford Wednesday.

“Donald Trump proves there is no bottom to his barrel of indecency as he mocks Dr Ford. Every decent person in this country should remember this in November,” she wrote. – READ MORE

Actress And Singer Barbra Streisand Is Asking Democrat Party Supporters To Help Donate To The Party’s Efforts To Regain Control Of Congress In The Upcoming Midterm Elections.

In a letter from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) to party supporters, Streisand said she was “furious” that Trump is not being properly held to account.

“He shows no empathy towards our immigrant brothers and sisters. He is locking children in cages,” Streisand wrote in reference to the recent controversy over the Trump administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ approach to illegal immigration, having also accused him of “kidnapping children at the border” and “holding them hostage” in exchange for border wall funding.

“His closest allies and staff are under FBI investigation. He’s even befriended dictators and shut out our allies!” the Academy Award-winner continued. “If President Obama had done anything like this, Republicans would have eaten him alive… We desperately need to elect a Democratic House that will hold President Trump to a much higher standard.” – READ MORE