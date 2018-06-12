Barbra Streisand: Trump’s Border Policies ‘Anti-Child, Anti-Family, Anti-Immigrant’

Pop Icon And Actress Barbra Streisand Issued A Social Media Screed Against President Donald Trump Over The Weekend, Calling Him “anti-child” Over His Immigration And Border Security Policies.

“This President is anti-child, anti-family, anti-immigrant, anti-environment,” Streisand tweeted, linking to a New York Times about a five-year-old boy taken from his father who was arrested for illegally entering the United States.

“He is anti-compassion and lacks basic humanity,” the Oscar-winner added.

This President is anti-child, anti-family, anti-immigrant, anti-environment. He is anti-compassion and lacks basic humanity. https://t.co/L3Uw40q6sn — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 8, 2018

A couple days later, Streisand launched another Twitter tantrum at Trump linking, this time, to an opinion piece about the real estate mogul’s comments about the infamous Central Park Five. – READ MORE

