Barbra Streisand claims President Trump is ‘dangerous to our health’ during fundraiser for Biden

Liberal singer Barbra Streisand just came completely unglued during a fundraiser for Joe Biden on Thursday; she lashed at President Donald Trump by outrageously claiming that he is “dangerous to our health” and “unfit mentally and morally to hold this office.”

“Think of how many lives could have been saved if he had paid attention to the warnings and acted earlier,” Streisand said as she condemned Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She conveniently ignored the fact that Trump took action in February to stop flights coming in from mainland China, weeks before the World Health Organization (WHO) deemed the outbreak a global pandemic.

“In other words, Donald Trump is dangerous to our health. We cannot afford four more years of malice, division and lies, and neither can our planet,” Streisand continued. “We don’t need a bully as a president who picks fights and rules by retaliation. Let’s face it: Trump is unfit mentally and morally to hold this office,” she continued, criticizing Trump’s recent calls for law and order and brazenly claiming — without evidence — that he “doesn’t obey the law.” – READ MORE

