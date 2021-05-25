Barack Obama Loses It On Reporters – ‘Motherf*****,’ I Don’t ‘Want To Talk To You’

A new book has shockingly claimed that former President Barack Obama cursed about reporters, who he slammed as being “aloof.”

“Motherf——, I’m aloof with you because I don’t want to talk to you,” Obama allegedly said to an unnamed Democratic presidential candidate last year, according to Business Insider. This was revealed in the book “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump,” by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere of The Atlantic.

This reportedly happened when Obama met with Democratic candidates during the primary season. The book also claims that Obama regularly trashed Trump behind the scenes. Obama is quoted in the book as allegedly calling Trump a “madman,” a “racist, sexist pig,” “that f***ing lunatic” and a “corrupt motherf***er.”

The fact that Obama went this far privately in his attacks on Trump isn’t much of a surprise, given what he has said publicly about his successor. It was reported earlier this month that Obama had slammed Trump’s handling of COVID-19 while addressing former members of his administration, describing it as an “absolute chaotic disaster.”- READ MORE

