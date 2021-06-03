Barack Obama: Joe Biden ‘Finishing the Job’ with My Former Staff’

President Barack Obama said in an interview published Tuesday his former Vice President Joe Biden was finishing the work he began to redistribute wealth through programs like Obamacare.

“I think that what we’re seeing now, is Joe and the administration are essentially finishing the job,” he said in an interview with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein. “And I think it’ll be an interesting test. Ninety percent of the folks who were there in my administration, they are continuing and building on the policies we talked about…”

Obama expressed his frustration that former President Donald Trump’s administration interrupted his ability to get credit for the strength of the economy.

“That clouds what I think would have been a more impactful shift in political views towards Democrats as a result of my presidency,” he said.- READ MORE

