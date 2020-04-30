Barack Obama Goes Golfing at Country Club the Day After Michelle Urged African Americans to Stay Home

On Friday, two PSAs featuring former first lady Michelle Obama urging African Americans to stay home in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were released. Prominent African American radio hosts who have nationally syndicated shows shared the PSAs with their audiences.

“Hi everybody, it’s Michelle Obama. Our communities are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus, and we’ve got to do everything we can to keep each other safe,” says the former first lady in the 30-second PSA. “And that means staying home because even if we are not showing any symptoms, we can still spread the virus to others. Let’s keep each other safe by just staying home. Thank you so much and God bless.”

Apparently, her husband didn’t get the memo. The day after the PSAs were released, Barack Obama was seen playing golf at Robert Trent Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. Politico Playbook reported on Sunday.

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club is a private, member-owned golf club and is at least a 45-minute drive from the Obamas’ home in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Membership at the club is by invitation only, according to its website. When Obama joined the club in 2017, an anonymous source told CNN that annual membership fees and dues to the club are about $15,000—though every former U.S. president reportedly has an honorary membership and those fees are waived. – READ MORE

