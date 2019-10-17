Barack Obama Endorses Justin Trudeau, Leaves Joe Biden Out In The Cold

Former President Barack Obama took the unusual step of making an endosement in a foreign election Wednesday, giving his unqualified support to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — but he still hasn’t endorsed his former Vice President, Joe Biden, for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Obama made his official endorsement on Twitter.

“I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He’s a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term,” Obama wrote.

The Canadian election is next Monday and so far, Trudeau’s Liberal Party, which holds a majority in Parliament now, is neck and neck with the Conservatives. If the Liberal Party doesn’t pull out a victory, Trudeau will lose his status as Prime Minister. – READ MORE