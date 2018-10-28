Barack Obama Complains About Media Coverage of Donald Trump

Former President Barack Obama Griped About The Media And Fox News On Friday, Returning To Old Complaints He Expressed As President.

He appeared frustrated that President Donald Trump continued to raise fears about the migrant caravan forcing their way to the southern border and that the media followed suit by reporting it.

At a campaign rally in Detroit, Obama accused Fox News of having a business interest in amplifying fears throughout the country.

“That’s what they do,” he said. “But even the outlets that aren’t in the can, you know, they kind of get distracted too.”

Obama lectured “the serious outlets” for not showing better news judgment when covering Trump.

“I guess they can’t help themselves, so they just cover it,” he said in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. – READ MORE