Barack Obama ‘best US president in history,’ college student poll says. Lincoln, Washington not even close.

The College Pulse poll surveyed 8,112 students to determine the outcome, and Obama nabbed 1,744 — or 22 percent — of the votes.

Obama’s vote total far exceeded that of the president who came in second, which was Franklin D. Roosevelt, who received 1,140 — or 14 percent — of the votes.

But what about Abraham Lincoln, who ended slavery and persevered though the Civil War, keeping America intact? Well, he wasn’t too far behind Roosevelt, nabbing 1,121 votes.

George Washington — our first president who guided the United States through the Revolutionary War — got a little more than half of Obama’s votes (931). – READ MORE