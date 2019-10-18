Barack And Michelle Obama Make List Of Hollywood’s ‘Most Powerful’ People

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are now Hollywood power players, according to the latest top 100 list from The Hollywood Reporter.

Clocking in at number 50 ahead of top names like Jeffrey Katzenberg and James Cameron, THR said that the Obamas are soaring into Hollywood with deals from every corner:

Who wouldn’t take their call? The former president, 58, and first lady, 55, kicked off 2019 with a Sundance acquisition — doc American Factory, which premiered to strong reviews on Netflix in August en route to an awards-season run. Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan, co-heads of Obama banner Higher Ground, are steering projects under the couple’s deal with the streamer — including adaptations of David W. Blight’s Frederick Douglass bio and Michael Lewis’ Fifth Risk, and Bloom, a post-World War II-era show about fashion — plus podcasts under a new deal with Spotify.

Earlier this year, the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, announced an impressive slate of content for Netflix and Spotify. Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos hailed their slate as a symbol of their commitment to “diverse creators and unique voices.” – READ MORE