Bar Owner: Worker Who Spit on Eric Trump Placed on Leave

The Alinea Group, owners of the high-end Chicago cocktail lounge where President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, was spat on by an employee, has been put on leave.

Trump confirmed to Breitbart News that the U.S. Secret Service took an employee of The Aviary into custody following the incident. In a telephone interview with Washington editor Matthew Boyle, Trump said the ordeal was “purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems.”

Update – Statement from Chicago’s The Aviary on incident last night with employee and Eric Trump: pic.twitter.com/cWLE7wfsFO — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019

“For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility,” the president’s son continued. “When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

His comments came after reports of the alleged spitting incident Tuesday night at the trendy West Loop area bar.