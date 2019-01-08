Bar bans mom over T-shirt that declares she’s a ‘Woman, adult human female,’ claims it’s not inclusive

But when a gay man took offense to the dictionary definition written across her shirt, Wershable was booted from the Five Clouds Tap and Bottle pub in Macclesfield, a market town in Cheshire, England. A bar staffer told Wershbale the reason was her shirt’s message,the Daily Mail reported.

“She told me that the T-shirt I was wearing was upsetting people because it was transphobic and not inclusive so I was barred,” Wershbale told the news outlet. “What she meant was that I was somehow offending men who say they are women because my T-shirt did not include them in the definition of a woman. There aren’t even any transgender staff or patrons at the pub. It’s crackers.”

Wershbale is a supporter of the feminist group Fair Play For Women, which opposes a proposal to change the Gender Recognition Act. The change would allow people to declare the gender of their choosing, without medical verification. – READ MORE