Bannon: ‘Zero’ doubt Trump will run for reelection

“I happen to think now, the president is going to run again in 2020 and I think he’ll win. I think he’ll win bigger than he won in 2016,” Bannon said on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” citing the strong economy.

“But … I believe that we’re going to enter into an extraordinary time in American politics,” he added. “We’ve allowed the Democrats, because they take control of the House, to weaponize a whole bunch of investigations. They’ve been — They’re going to be able to weaponize the Mueller report, 2019 is going to be quite vitriolic.”

