True Pundit

Politics

Bannon Worries Trump's DACA Decision Will Cost Republicans The House

Posted on by
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon believes President Donald Trump’s slow rollback of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program could make Republicans lose control of the House of Representatives.

President Trump announced last week that the DACA program, which protects roughly 800,000 illegal immigrants from deportation, will be rescinded starting in March 2018. He tweeted that Congress has until then to “legalize DACA” or he will “revisit” the issue.

The decision from Trump fulfilled a campaign promise to end the program, however, in asking Congress to legalize the program he embraced amnesty, something Trump promised not do on the campaign trail.

“I’m worried about losing the House now because of this — because of DACA,” Bannon said in a prerecorded “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday. – READ MORE

  • Sillywilly

    I have become convinced they do not care in the slightest that they have the house and the senate…they are doing nothing

  • ooddballz

    If you do not enforce the law, it WILL cost you the house.

  • fb274

    McMasters and Kelly have been successful in removing any Republican close to Trump. Not a good scene. Infact, Trump should allow McMasters to spend more time with his family…….get rid of the main leaker now. Don’t need him telling McCabe and Soros everything that goes on in the WH.