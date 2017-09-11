Bannon Worries Trump’s DACA Decision Will Cost Republicans The House

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon believes President Donald Trump’s slow rollback of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program could make Republicans lose control of the House of Representatives.

President Trump announced last week that the DACA program, which protects roughly 800,000 illegal immigrants from deportation, will be rescinded starting in March 2018. He tweeted that Congress has until then to “legalize DACA” or he will “revisit” the issue.

The decision from Trump fulfilled a campaign promise to end the program, however, in asking Congress to legalize the program he embraced amnesty, something Trump promised not do on the campaign trail.

“I’m worried about losing the House now because of this — because of DACA,” Bannon said in a prerecorded “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday. – READ MORE