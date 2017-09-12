Bannon: The Russia Investigation Is ‘A Waste Of Time’ (VIDEO)

The investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and Trump campaign is “a waste of time” and “a farce,” former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in an interview that aired on “60 Minutes” Sunday night.

“There’s nothing to the Russia investigation. It’s a waste of time,” Bannon told Charlie Rose during the interview, his first since being fired from the White House last month.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is conducting a wide-ranging investigation of Russia’s meddling in the presidential campaign. The probe is looking at whether there was any collusion between the Trump camp and Kremlin as well as whether Russian government operatives attempted to infiltrate the campaign.- READ MORE