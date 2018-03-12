Bannon takes ‘economic nationalism’ message to Europe

Former White House strategist and former Breitbart News chairman Steve Bannon re-energized France’s struggling far-right National Front party Saturday by speaking at a party congress and telling Marine Le Pen’s nationalist supporters: “History is on our side.”

Bannon’s appearance in Lille, France, was part of a European tour as he seeks an international platform for his “economic nationalism” message that helped Donald Trump win the U.S. presidency.

“Let them call you racist. Let them call you xenophobes. Let them call you nativists. Wear it as a badge of honor,” he told the crowd at the party congress.

The National Front has never won the French presidency, and the congress is aimed at remaking its image after Le Pen’s defeat to Emmanuel Macron in last year’s presidential election.

“You’re part of a worldwide movement bigger than France, bigger than Italy,” Bannon told National Front supporters, denouncing central banks, central governments and “crony capitalists.” – READ MORE

