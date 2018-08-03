Bannon says Trump should fire Rosenstein if he doesn’t provide documents in 72 hours

\Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is “clearly obstructing justice” and should be fired if he does not produce documents sought by Congress, President Trump’s former chief strategist Stephen Bannon has told The Hill.

Trump should order Rosenstein to turn over all documents sought from the Department of Justice within 72 hours, Bannon said.

“If he doesn’t do it in 72 hours, he’s fired. I’d fire him.”

Bannon spoke to The Hill on Wednesday, amid a renewed press from Trump and his allies to strike back against the legal challenges confronting the president.

Conservatives in the House threatened to impeach Rosenstein last week before pulling back on the effort after Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) announced his opposition. It was clear the group did not have the votes to win an impeachment vote on the floor, but it is possible they will return to the issue in September — or push to hold Rosenstein in contempt if documents are not provided to Congress. – READ MORE

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on Sunday that if the Department of Justice doesn’t hand over documents that Congress has requested, he and other lawmakers will force a vote on the impeachment of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“If they don’t give us the information that we, as a separate and equal branch of government are entitled to have in order to get answers for the American people, then we will actually call to vote for the impeachment of Rod Rosenstein,” Jordan told radio host John Catsimatidis in an interview on AM 970 in New York.

Jordan and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), leaders in the House Freedom Caucus, led a group of conservative lawmakers in filing articles of impeachment against Rosenstein on Wednesday.. – READ MORE

