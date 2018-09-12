Bannon says ‘six to a dozen’ administration officials likely behind anonymous op-ed

Former Trump chief strategist releases new film ‘Trump @ War.’ On ‘The Ingraham Angle,’ Bannon addresses the anonymous NYT op-ed and Trump’s relationships with members of his administration.

Steve Bannon, the former White House strategist, told Fox News on Monday that he believes last week’s annonyous op-ed in The New York Times by a ‘senior’ White House official was likely developed by “six to a dozen” members of the administration.

“I don’t think there’s any one author,” he told Laura Ingraham, host of “The Ingraham Angle.” “There are many voices in there … I think that’s a much broader conspiracy than people think. I think it’s probably six to a dozen people.”

Bannon, who left the White House last year, went on to decry the "absolutely outrageous" anonymous New York Times op-ed and urged the Trump administration to find out who were responsible for it.