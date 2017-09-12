Bannon Says McConnell Told Trump To Tone Down ‘Drain The Swamp’ Rhetoric

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told President Donald Trump to tone down his “drain the swamp” rhetoric during one of their first meetings at Trump Tower.

According to Bannon — who was ousted from the administration in late August — the Kentucky Republican told the president his messaging was preventing him from hiring qualified people.

“Oh, Mitch McConnell when we first met him, I mean, he said — I think in one of the first meetings in Trump Tower with the President — as we’re wrapping up, he basically says, ‘I don’t want to hear any more of this ‘drain-the-swamp’ talk,’” Bannon said during an appearance on “60 Minutes” Sunday. “He says, ‘I can’t, I can’t hire any smart people because everybody’s all over him for reporting requirements and, and the pay, et cetera, and the scrutiny. You know, you gotta back off that.’” – READ MORE