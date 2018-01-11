Bannon Lawyers Up for Russian Tour

Steve Bannon is lawyering up as he gets ready to face investigators looking into the Trump-Russia nexus.

The Daily Beast has learned that the former top White House strategist has retained Bill Burck, of the firm Quinn Emanuel. Two sources tell us Burck is helping Bannon prepare for an interview with the House intelligence committee, which is currently scheduled for next week. Sources also said Bannon plans to “fully cooperate” with investigators.

Burck also represents White House Counsel Don McGahn and former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus for the purposes of the Russia probe, as Law360 reported last September.

It is not unheard of for one attorney to represent more than one client on the same matter. But the fact that several key players with Trump administration ties have the same lawyer could irk investigators.

Until recently, Bannon had largely avoided becoming publicly ensnared in the Russia investigation. But behind the scenes, Bannon sought to play a role in Team Trump’s handling of the issue. He privately advised the president in October to get more aggressive in fighting back against Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and urged Trump to hire new lawyers. – READ MORE

“I don’t believe there’s any way back for Mr. Bannon at this point,” a White House spokesman said on Monday.

The White House isn’t ready to accept former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s apology, according to a statement made by a White House spokesman on Monday.

Bannon issued an apology to Axios on Sunday after he made disparaging comments regarding President Trump and the Trump family that were revealed in Michael Wolf’s new book.

WH REJECTS BANNON 'APOLOGY': "I don't believe there's any way back for Mr. Bannon at this point," a WH spokesman tells reporters on AF1. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) January 8, 2018

In Wolf’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Bannon called Donald Trump, Jr.’s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower, “treasonous.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday evening to once again take shots at “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff — and former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Trump retweeted a parody cover of the book that the Republican Party had tweeted earlier Friday, and used it as a springboard for his latest criticisms — calling Wolff “a total loser” and saying Bannon “cried when he got fired” and has been “dumped like a dog by almost everyone” since leaving the White House in August.

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!” (FOX NEWS)

The Republican National Committee has started a war against the author of the wild tell-all book about President Donald Trump and his administration.

In an email blast and follow-up tweet, the RNC distributed a reimagined cover for Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury decorated with prominent journalists’ critiques of the book.

The Republican mock-up, titled “Liar and Phony,” quotes several notable journalists commenting on Wolff’s book, including esteemed White House reporter Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, CNN’s senior media correspondent Brian Stelter and Politico’s senior media reporter Michael Calderone. The reviews are in… pic.twitter.com/UNdkNbBEFF — GOP (@GOP) January 5, 2018