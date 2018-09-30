Bannon: I see someone like Avenatti, Oprah in 2020 race

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon said that Michael Avenatti, or someone like him, could be the Democrat’s answer to President Trump in 2020.

“If Bernie Sanders had an ounce of Avenatti’s fearlessness, he would’ve been the Democratic nominee, and we would have had a much tougher time beating him,” said Bannon, who appeared on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday. “Avenatti … has a fearlessness and is a fighter. I think he’ll go through a lot of this field if he decides to stick with it. I don’t think a professional politician is going to be there at the end of the day.”

Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels who also represents one of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers, Julie Swetnick, has been a frequent Trump critic. Avenatti has also teased a 2020 run, attending early campaign-related events in Iowa as well as the Democratic Party’s meeting in Chicago.

Trump is a moron. He knows nothing about me or my client. He is trying to divert attention away from Julie as a smokescreen. I challenge him to debate me regarding Kavanaugh and his accusers and our respective backgrounds. He will never agree because he is a coward and weak. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Bannon said Avenatti’s outsider background will be to his benefit, as career politicians haven’t been able to combat Trump.- READ MORE

President Trump will be impeached if Republicans lose their rule over the House of Representatives as a result of the Nov. 6 midterm elections, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said.

Appearing on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Mr. Bannon referred to the midterms as “Trump’s first re-election” and suggested Democrats will try to remove the president from office if they win control of Congress.

“If we lose the House, he’s gonna be impeached — this is a referendum on him,” saidMr. Bannon.

A former member of both Mr. Trump’s election campaign and administration, Mr. Bannon made the prediction with weeks to go until voters cast ballots in House and Senate races throughout the country, putting control of Congress on the line and possibly the presidency – READ MORE