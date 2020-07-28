BANNED AGAIN: Website of Doctors Who Spoke Out Against COVID-19 Vaccine Dangers on SCOTUS Steps is Taken Offline

Share:

“WOW: Our website host Squarespace has just completely and arbitrarily shut down our website, claiming a violation of their terms of service.

“We are a group of physicians advocating for a better understanding of COVID-19 and its available treatment options.” — Dr. Simone Gold

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.