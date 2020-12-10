Bankers & Traders Deemed “Essential”, Will Receive Priority Access For COVID Vaccines

Just like they were deemed ‘essential’ during the lockdown, ‘financial services’ employees – a vague, all-encompassing designation that includes everyone from bank tellers to traders and IBD analysts – are expected to be deemed “essential” by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, the agency that will ultimately decide who gets priority access to the COVID vaccines.

Before COVID, the ACIP was a sleepy organization that determined esoteric standards and handled oversight of approving new vaccines. DHS has defined essential workers as ‘those who conduct a range of operations and services that are typically essential to continue critical infrastructure operations.’ But as for what those professions are, exactly – well, that’s entirely up to the ACIP.

The DHS has defined financial services workers as “essential” because they help keep the money flowing, financing trade and investment and everything else. Without them, the Fed might need to resort to direct capital injections.

That includes everyone from bank tellers, to the traders and analysts and even back office workers who keep America’s banks running.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --