Bank Theft Suspect Applies for Job with Police, Gets Arrested During Interview

An Arizona man accused of stealing money from a bank he worked at was arrested Thursday after applying for a job as a police dispatcher.

USA Today reports that the Cottonwood Police Department arrested Alberto Saavedra Lopez, 32, and charged him with felony theft January 4 after he arrived at the station for his “interview.”

Police say Lopez allegedly stole $5,000 from the Bank of America where he had been employed between July and September 2016, KMOV reports.

Bank of America reported the alleged theft in October 2016. Shortly after the alleged theft took place, police say Lopez moved to Phoenix and avoided investigators’ phone calls and appointments. – READ MORE

A new report published Thursday by the Trump administration shows that 92 percent of foreign nationals in federal prisons are in the U.S. illegally — a revelation that Attorney General Jeff Sessions said proves why the U.S. needs to follow through on President Trump’s proposed immigration reform.

The 2017 report, from the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, found that more than one in five individuals imprisoned were not born in the United States. In addition, 94 percent of foreign nationals in the custody of either the Federal Bureau of Prisons or the U.S. Marshals Service entered the U.S. illegally.

Sessions said in a statement that Americans “are being victimized by illegal aliens who commit crimes. … The simple fact is that any offense committed by a criminal alien is ultimately preventable. One victim is too many.”

The attorney general also noted that, based on sentencing data, “non-citizens commit a substantially disproportionate number of drug-related offenses, which contributes to our national drug abuse crisis.” – READ MORE

